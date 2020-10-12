Russia Can Cope With COVID-19 Without Lockdowns Thank to Great Bed Capacity - Kremlin

The Russian authorities can act flexibly and avoid coronavirus-related lockdowns due to the reduction in the coronavirus mortality rate thanks to efficient treatment, and great bed capacity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"The bed capacity makes it possible to receive more infected people, it enables more efficient and quick treatment. All this enables us to be more flexible, largely take into consideration interests of the national economy and avoid such tough measures as a total lockdown," Peskov told reporters.

The government prioritizes citizens' life and health, the Kremlin spokesman assured, praising the country's "safety buffer" and efficient treatment guidelines.

"The system manifests its efficiency. Yes, the number of infected people is growing, but the system remains operational. We just need to boost citizens' consciousness, they need to implement more efficient measures, take the steps that only they can take to minimize the risk of becoming infected," Peskov went on to say.