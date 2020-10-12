UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Cope With COVID-19 Without Lockdowns Thank To Great Bed Capacity - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:17 PM

Russia Can Cope With COVID-19 Without Lockdowns Thank to Great Bed Capacity - Kremlin

The Russian authorities can act flexibly and avoid coronavirus-related lockdowns due to the reduction in the coronavirus mortality rate thanks to efficient treatment, and great bed capacity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Russian authorities can act flexibly and avoid coronavirus-related lockdowns due to the reduction in the coronavirus mortality rate thanks to efficient treatment, and great bed capacity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The bed capacity makes it possible to receive more infected people, it enables more efficient and quick treatment. All this enables us to be more flexible, largely take into consideration interests of the national economy and avoid such tough measures as a total lockdown," Peskov told reporters.

The government prioritizes citizens' life and health, the Kremlin spokesman assured, praising the country's "safety buffer" and efficient treatment guidelines.

"The system manifests its efficiency. Yes, the number of infected people is growing, but the system remains operational. We just need to boost citizens' consciousness, they need to implement more efficient measures, take the steps that only they can take to minimize the risk of becoming infected," Peskov went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

10.10 Sale offers live at realme’s official stor ..

4 minutes ago

More than PKR2million up for grabs in National U19 ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council invites registered participan ..

12 minutes ago

Growth of cultural sector today relies on innovati ..

17 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says Oct 12, 1999 was a black-day

25 minutes ago

UK Minister Expresses Hope That Country's New 3-Ti ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.