Russia Can Counter Terrorism Threats Together With Allies - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Russia has grown stronger over the past two decades and is able to counter any threat posed by radical Islamists together with its allies and partners, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy to Afghanistan, said on Tuesday

"We can say that [the threat of Islamic extremism] is not acute, for the simple reason that Russia is different from Russia some 20 years ago, and we are stronger and more confident, we can, together with our allies and partners, meet any threats," Kabulov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The international community agrees on the need to no longer tolerate threats from radical Islamists, the diplomat said, adding that "apparently they, too, have learned their lessons from indulging the extremists at the time."

