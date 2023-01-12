(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russia, in the 2022-2023 agricultural year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) can cover up to 40 percent of Algeria's demand for milling wheat and supply up to 3.5 million tonnes to that country, analysis department director at the Russian Grain Union, Elena Tyurina, told Sputnik.

"Overall, Russia can supply up to 3.5 million tonnes to Algeria, providing more than 40 percent of Algeria's demand for imports of milling wheat this season," Tyurina said.

She said that France, until 2021, was the main supplier of milling wheat to the Algerian market, but a year ago Algeria refused to import French wheat for political reasons.

"Algeria is a major importer of milling wheat. According to the USDA, in the 2022-2023 agricultural season, it ranks fifth in the world ranking of wheat importers and can buy 8.2 million tonnes of it. And the rejection of French wheat supplies led to Algeria's sharply increased demand for Russian (wheat)," Tyurina said.