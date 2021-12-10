Russia Can Discuss Security Guarantees During Strategic Stability Talks With US - Ryabkov

Moscow proceeds from the assumption that security guarantees can be discussed within the framework of the strategic stability dialogue with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moscow proceeds from the assumption that security guarantees can be discussed within the framework of the strategic stability dialogue with the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We proceed from this. There is an area of work in the group on stability, which is officially called 'actions having a strategic effect,'" Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Attempts at military and military-technical development of territories near Russia's borders and Moscow's response, as well as Russian constructive proposals to provide security guarantees through the non-advancement of NATO to the east in a hostile manner are all actions having a strategic effect, he said.

"Right there, in the format of this group, we will first of all work out the relevant stories and urge our colleagues in advance to take into account this prospect: the situation has changed, we will no longer put up with what is happening, they must proceed from this," Ryabkov added.