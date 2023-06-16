Russia Can Easily Strike Any Building in Central Kiev, But Will Not Do It - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia can easily destroy any building in the center of Kiev, but it does not do this for a number of reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Listen, if we destroyed five Patriot complexes near Kiev, then we can easily destroy any building and structure in the center of Kiev.

There are no restrictions for that. We are not doing this for a number of reasons," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.