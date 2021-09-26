Russia Can Ensure Own Cybersecurity Amid NATO Boosting Capabilities - Foreign Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia can ensure its own cybersecurity even as NATO countries are boosting their offensive capabilities in this field, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, told the RT broadcaster.

"We can see our partners boosting their offensive capabilities in cybersecurity ” the United States and NATO members ” but I can assure the audience of this broadcast that Russia can and will ensure its information security," Naryshkin said.