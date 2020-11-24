UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Ensure Own Security If US Breaks Up New Start - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia can ensure its own security if the United States breaks off the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), it wouldn't be a tragedy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"If the United States breaks the last remaining ” until February 5 ” treaty on strategic arms reduction, it will be their decision, which we see in a negative light, of course. But we do not see it as a tragedy," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia had "everything necessary to ensure its security."

