Russia Can Ensure Own Security If US Breaks Up New Start - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia can ensure its own security if the United States breaks off the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), it wouldn't be a tragedy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"If the United States breaks the last remaining ” until February 5 ” treaty on strategic arms reduction, it will be their decision, which we see in a negative light, of course. But we do not see it as a tragedy," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia had "everything necessary to ensure its security."