Russia Can Hardly Redirect Grain Exports to China Overnight - Chamber of Commerce Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia cannot instantly redirect grain exports to China, as such steps require risk assessment, including in terms of the needs of the Russian population, Ivan Izotov, head of the Beijing-based Regional Representative Office of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in East Asia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"If we assume that Russia instantly begins to fulfill China's (grain) orders, then what will Russia feed its own population with, and what will happen to the countries of the middle East, which traditionally bought our grain?" Izotov said, answering whether Russia could steeply increase exports to China amid Western sanctions.

He added that many issues are on the agenda to date, and for now it will be wrong to talk about immediate switch of exports to any country, without calculating all the risks.

China, being not only an end consumer but also a processor of foods for end consumers in Europe and Asia, will likely have to expand its role in the global food chain amid current price fluctuations and shortages worldwide, Izotov said, adding that he doubts Russia can cope with such massive demand.

On April 14, the Russian consulate general in Harbin said that bilateral trade may reach $200 billion annually before the target year of 2024 as Moscow and Beijing are boosting economic cooperation amid Western sanctions.