UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Hardly Redirect Grain Exports To China Overnight - Chamber Of Commerce Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russia Can Hardly Redirect Grain Exports to China Overnight - Chamber of Commerce Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia cannot instantly redirect grain exports to China, as such steps require risk assessment, including in terms of the needs of the Russian population, Ivan Izotov, head of the Beijing-based Regional Representative Office of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in East Asia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"If we assume that Russia instantly begins to fulfill China's (grain) orders, then what will Russia feed its own population with, and what will happen to the countries of the middle East, which traditionally bought our grain?" Izotov said, answering whether Russia could steeply increase exports to China amid Western sanctions.

He added that many issues are on the agenda to date, and for now it will be wrong to talk about immediate switch of exports to any country, without calculating all the risks.

China, being not only an end consumer but also a processor of foods for end consumers in Europe and Asia, will likely have to expand its role in the global food chain amid current price fluctuations and shortages worldwide, Izotov said, adding that he doubts Russia can cope with such massive demand.

On April 14, the Russian consulate general in Harbin said that bilateral trade may reach $200 billion annually before the target year of 2024 as Moscow and Beijing are boosting economic cooperation amid Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Europe China Harbin Beijing Price Middle East Chamber April May Commerce All Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

35 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

42 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.