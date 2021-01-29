UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Help Resolve Libya's Internal Conflict - Deputy Chair Of Libya's GNA

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:34 PM

Russia could help resolve some of the issues in Libya's internal conflict, Deputy Chair of the Libyan Government of the National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Friday

Maiteeq is visiting Moscow and has had talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Maiteeq is visiting Moscow and has had talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This relationship [with Russia] sends a message of reassurance to many Libyan sides that Russia is capable of playing the role in resolving some of the persistent problems," Maiteeq said, adding that this could help with "ending the struggle in Libya in addition to convincing some important international parties that the Libyans are capable of reaching a resolution in a very short period of time."

