Russia Can Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Already in November - Gamaleya Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia can launch mass vaccination against COVID-19 already in November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are getting closer and closer to this moment ...

In mid-November, in early November, already hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses will be released into civil circulation, up from dozens of thousands. Obviously, all the doctors and teachers will be vaccinated by this moment ... I believe, the Health Ministry plans to launch community-based vaccination then," Gintsburg said.