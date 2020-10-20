UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Already In November - Gamaleya Institute

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia Can Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Already in November - Gamaleya Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia can launch mass vaccination against COVID-19 already in November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are getting closer and closer to this moment ...

In mid-November, in early November, already hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses will be released into civil circulation, up from dozens of thousands. Obviously, all the doctors and teachers will be vaccinated by this moment ... I believe, the Health Ministry plans to launch  community-based  vaccination then," Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

Russia November All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the UN Asi ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

16 minutes ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

16 minutes ago

US' Pioneer Natural Resources Negotiating Purchase ..

16 minutes ago

South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters ..

16 minutes ago

China welcomes decision to lift ban on Tik Tok

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.