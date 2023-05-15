Russia Can Not Guarantee Black Sea Grain Deal Will Be Extended Beyond May 18 - Nebenzia

Russia cannot guarantee that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be extended beyond May 18, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Russia cannot guarantee that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be extended beyond May 18, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"But we would like to recall here that already in March at the time of the then extension, we warned if there is no progress on the five systemic issues blocking Russia supplies, we can't guarantee that the package agreement will be extended," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russian agricultural supplies continue to be blocked by Western sanctions and there are no prospects for easing them, Nebenzia added.

The part of the United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement pertaining to Russia expires on May 18.