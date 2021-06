Russia Can Open Borders for 'Vaccine Tourists' in July - Direct Investment Fund

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia can open its borders for vaccine tourists in July, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced on Friday.

"Starting July, Russia can open for vaccine tourism," Dmitriev said at a St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session on fight against infections.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.