Russia Can Produce Enough Coronavirus Vaccines to Meet Internal, Foreign Needs - RDIF

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia is capable of producing enough coronavirus vaccines to meet both domestic and international needs, Vladimir Primak, the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), assured on Tuesday.

"There are already seven factories operating for the Russian market, which are increasing their production capacity. The count is no longer tens of millions of doses, but more. Accordingly, Russian and international production sites are expected to release several hundred million vaccines this year. We believe that we will be able to fully satisfy the needs of the Russian market and also the needs of international partners," the RDIF director said at a online press conference.