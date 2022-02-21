UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Produce Up To 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccines Annually - Industry Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russia Can Produce Up to 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccines Annually - Industry Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia is capable of churning out up to 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses per year, which is enough to meet any potential demand, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasiliy Osmakov said on Monday.

"This includes approximately 1.2-1.3 billion doses of Sputnik Light and 600 million doses of Sputnik V, and the rest (of vaccines) account for 100 million doses," Osmakov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

Osmakov explained that a stock of vaccines has been formed in Russian regions, which makes it possible to ensure an irreducible rate of vaccination of the population, even in the event of their possible increase by several times.

The production volume has now been reduced by all manufacturers, but at the same time, they are fully prepared to produce medicine in any required volumes, the deputy minister added.

Sputnik V was Russia's - and the world's - pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Russia also produces three other COVID-19 vaccines including Covivac, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona N.

