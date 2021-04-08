Russia Can Protect Donbas Residents If Need Arises - Kremlin Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia can defend the residents of the breakaway Donbas republics if need arises, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak assured on Thursday.

"It all depends on the scale of the fire.

If they stage [something like] Srebrenica [massacre] there, like our president says, I believe we will be forced to protect them," Kozak said at a press conference.

According to the Kremlin official, the "battle-hardened armed formations" in Donbas are capable of holding the line and do not currently need assistance.

"All depends on the opposite side," Kozak said.