Russia Can Provide Tit-for-Tat Response If US Expels Diplomats - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia can provide a tit-for-tat response if its diplomats are expelled from the United States, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US presidential administration is considering expelling Russian diplomats and introducing new sanctions in light of Russia's alleged cyberattacks and election meddling.

"If our diplomats are expelled, the US will face a clear-cut answer, we will not tolerate this from America," Dzhabarov said, stressing that "tit-for-tat measures" can be implemented in accordance with the international regulations.

The senior lawmaker recalled that the US had previously seized Russia's diplomatic property on its territory, and suggested for similar steps to be taken.

"We should take a closer look at the US diplomatic property in the Russian Federation ... Maybe we should create similar conditions for them, we should see what they own here, they should understand how unpleasant it is," Dzhabarov noted.