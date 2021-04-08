UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Can Provide Tit-for-Tat Response If US Expels Diplomats - Senior Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russia Can Provide Tit-for-Tat Response If US Expels Diplomats - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia can provide a tit-for-tat response if its diplomats are expelled from the United States, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the US presidential administration is considering expelling Russian diplomats and introducing new sanctions in light of Russia's alleged cyberattacks and election meddling.

"If our diplomats are expelled, the US will face a clear-cut answer, we will not tolerate this from America," Dzhabarov said, stressing that "tit-for-tat measures" can be implemented in accordance with the international regulations.

The senior lawmaker recalled that the US had previously seized Russia's diplomatic property on its territory, and suggested for similar steps to be taken.

"We should take a closer look at the US diplomatic property in the Russian Federation ... Maybe we should create similar conditions for them, we should see what they own here, they should understand how unpleasant it is," Dzhabarov noted.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin United States Chamber From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 April 2021

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.