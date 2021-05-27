UrduPoint.com
Russia Can Quickly Increase Number Of Ships At Southern Border In Event Of Threats - FSB

Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has a sufficient number of ships and motor boats in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and their number will be rapidly increased in the event of new threats, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the border service and the first deputy chief of the FSB, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The forces and facilities of the coast guard units are currently sufficient for fulfilling the assigned tasks in the Azov-Black Sea region. If new threats emerge, the number of ships and motor boats will be increased quite rapidly," Kulishov said.

According to the official, Ukraine uses active anti-Russia activities and the escalating regional tensions as a pretext for receiving US and EU financial and military assistance for reforming the naval military and border infrastructure.

"We are aware that the United States delivered motor boats to Ukraine, which mostly have already served a long service life, we are also aware of contracts with France, the United Kingdom and other NATO member states for constructing new motor boats for the Ukrainian side," Kulishov added.

