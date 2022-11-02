UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Reconsider Grain Deal If Obstacles To Fertilizer Exports Eliminated - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia Can Reconsider Grain Deal if Obstacles to Fertilizer Exports Eliminated - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) One of the conditions for the resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal is the elimination of direct and indirect obstacles to the export of fertilizers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The elimination of direct and indirect obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers to foreign countries is the first (condition for Russia's return to the grain deal). It was an integral part of the deal. So far, this part of the deal has not been resolved, difficulties remain and indirect restrictions have a negative impact in one way or another," Peskov said, answering a question whether Russia has any conditions and requirements that would allow it to return to the grain deal.

The spokesperson added that the use of the grain corridor for military purposes by the Ukrainian military is the second issue that Russia has with the grain deal.

"And the second (issue) are the actions of the Ukrainian military using the commercial vessel corridor for military purposes, which jeopardizes security, and in these conditions Russia cannot simply guarantee the security of these vessels. This is exactly the role Russia has assumed as a guarantor in the context of the deal," Peskov said.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

