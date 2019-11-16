UrduPoint.com
Russia Can See Cuba's Strong Scientific Potential, Ready For Cooperation - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Russia can see Cuba's high potential in science and will work on creating opportunities for developing cooperation and relations in this area, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian upper house, said.

"Cuba has strong scientific potential ... They have created a number of diabetic foot medications; a number of effective medicines that are already used in several countries. We will ... support and develop this experience and our opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," Matviyenko said during her meeting with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, the president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, in Havana on Friday.

The Russian lawmaker added that Moscow and Havana have made progress in their healthcare cooperation. Particularly, they have managed to overcome multiple barriers for registering Cuban-produced medicines in Russia. The two countries have laid the groundwork for broader cooperation in healthcare and other industries.

Matviyenko is paying a four-day visit to Cuba, which began on Thursday.

The agenda of the upper house speaker's visit includes meeting with Cuba's leadership and participating in celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the foundation of Havana.

