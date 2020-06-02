Russia Can Start Large-Scale COVID-19 Vaccination in Fall - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia can start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 already in the fall, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday

"As you know, work on the vaccine is well underway, we are waiting for the results.

Experts say that in case of success, it will be possible to start mass vaccination in the fall, but now we all have to learn to live taking into consideration the risks related to the infection," Chernyshenko said.

Russia's health care system has coped with the peak load, the deputy prime minister added.