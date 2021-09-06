UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Take Part In Afghan Gov't Inauguration Ceremony If It Is Inclusive - Lavrov

Russia Can Take Part in Afghan Gov't Inauguration Ceremony If It Is Inclusive - Lavrov

Russia can take part in the ceremony of inauguration of the new Afghan government if it is inclusive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russia can take part in the ceremony of inauguration of the new Afghan government if it is inclusive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reports emerged that the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to the inauguration ceremony. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed that several foreign nations were invited.

"We want to support the process of formation of a government that will reflect the whole spectrum of the Afghan society, including the Taliban and other ethnic groups apart from the Pashtuns: the Hazaras, the Uzbeks, the Tajiks.

Only an inclusive government can ensure a steady transition to a new life ... If this [inclusiveness] is ensured, I believe we will be happy to take part in this ceremony together with other countries that have an influence on the situation in the country and that were invited," Lavrov told reporters, confirming that Moscow received the invitation.

