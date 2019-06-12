Russia Can Train up to 80 Officers From Africa For Peacekeeping Missions - Statement

The Russian Interior Ministry can train up to 80 police officers from African countries a year for peacekeeping missions, the ministry's press service told Sputnik

"In May 2000 .... Russia set up a training center for interior ministry's officers where they learnt how to work in peacekeeping missions.

Currently, the center allows to train up to 100 Russian employees and 80 law enforcement officers from African states [per year]," the statement said.

The center also developed a new additional professional program to train law enforcement officials from African countries to meet the latest requirements of the UN Secretariat, the statement added.