Russia Can Use Any Weapons, Including Strategic Nuclear Arms, to Protect Country- Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Moscow can use any weapons, including strategic nuclear ones, to protect the country, as well as the territories that decided to join it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Russia announced that not only mobilization capabilities but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, could be used for ... protection (of the country and the territories that joined Russia)," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.