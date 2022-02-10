Russia Can Work Through NATO-Russia Council to Improve Trust - UK Foreign Minister

Russia can work with the West through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia can work with the West through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"Russia can work through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency ...

and NATO put forward positive proposals, which we want to discuss with Russia," Truss told a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomat added that Russia has a choice � Moscow can either cooperate with NATO to ensure European security or increase troops on the border with Ukraine, which poses a threat.

At the same time, Truss said that Lavrov told her during the talks that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine.