UrduPoint.com

Russia Can Work Through NATO-Russia Council To Improve Trust - UK Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Russia Can Work Through NATO-Russia Council to Improve Trust - UK Foreign Minister

Russia can work with the West through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia can work with the West through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"Russia can work through the NATO-Russia Council to improve trust and transparency ...

and NATO put forward positive proposals, which we want to discuss with Russia," Truss told a joint press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomat added that Russia has a choice � Moscow can either cooperate with NATO to ensure European security or increase troops on the border with Ukraine, which poses a threat.

At the same time, Truss said that Lavrov told her during the talks that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Same United Kingdom Border

Recent Stories

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Fill ..

Lavrov Says Thursday Conversation With Truss 'Filled' With NATO-Centrism

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: of ..

12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport: officials

3 minutes ago
 14 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

14 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

7 minutes ago
 Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle wins men's snowboar ..

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle wins men's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 Winte ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>