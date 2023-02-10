UrduPoint.com

Russia-Canada Trade Turnover To Continue Negative Trend In 2023 - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russia-Canada Trade Turnover to Continue Negative Trend in 2023 - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The trade turnover between Russia and Canada will likely continue on a negative trajectory in 2023, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"Ottawa's unfriendly actions have significantly affected the dynamics of bilateral trade," Stepanov said. "According to statistical data from the third quarter of 2022, the trade turnover amounted to about $730 million. For comparison, trade turnover amounted to nearly $1.5 billion during the same period last year," Stepanov said.

The ambassador said the main share of transactions of about $400 million took place in January-February of 2022 - before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"We predict that the negative trend will continue this year," he said.

Stepanov pointed out that Canada had imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in order to capitalize on its oil and gas opportunities in Europe.

"Canada maliciously supported not only the sanctions but also the terrorist attack committed by well-known forces in the West against the Nord Stream international pipelines," he said, referring to the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a detailed account backed by information from sources in the know that the United States was behind the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The countries of the collective West, including Canada, imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have provided military aid to Ukraine in the tens of billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Europe Canada Oil Seymour Ottawa Nord Same Luhansk Donetsk United States February September Gas From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

12 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

27 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

27 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

42 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

57 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.