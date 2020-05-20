Russia Cancels Over 200,000 Businesses' Inspections in 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Prosecution

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday it had adjusted the consolidated plan of inspections of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs due to the coronavirus epidemic, canceling more than 200,000 inspections this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday it had adjusted the consolidated plan of inspections of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs due to the coronavirus epidemic, canceling more than 200,000 inspections this year.

"Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov made changes to the current procedure for coordinating unscheduled inspections and adjusting the consolidated plan for conducting scheduled inspections of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs ... In total, over 200,000 control measures are to be excluded from the plan this year," the statement says.