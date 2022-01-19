Natalia Poklonskaia, a former Crimean prosecutor general appointed as Russia's ambassador to Cape Verde in mid-October, will not depart to the Atlantic island nation due to "personal circumstances," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Natalia Poklonskaia, a former Crimean prosecutor general appointed as Russia's ambassador to Cape Verde in mid-October, will not depart to the Atlantic island nation due to "personal circumstances," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Natalia Poklonskaia's personal circumstances have changed, and her departure as ambassador to Cape Verde will not take place for these reasons," the ministry said.

Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Poklonskaia to the post, Ukraine reached out to Cape Verde to request her extradition over "high treason," implying her service as Crimea's prosecutor general after the peninsula reunited with Russia in 2014.

A source in Cape Verde's foreign ministry told Sputnik that Ukraine's extradition request would never be granted.

In 2016, Poklonskaia was elected to the Russian lower house on the platform of the ruling United Russia party. She became the head of the commission for monitoring the accuracy of information on income, property and property obligations provided by the deputies in the same year, and held office until the commission was abolished in 2018.