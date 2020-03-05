Russia Cancels St. Petersburg Economic Forum Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The organizing committee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) has decided not to host the event in 2020 in light of the global spread of the deadly China coronavirus, committee's chairman Andrei Belousov said Thursday.

According to Belousov, the decision has been made following the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) of an emergency of international importance due to the outbreak of coronavirus and information about its spread in the countries participating in the forum.

"In order to protect the health of Russian citizens, as well as guests and participants of the forum, we have decided not to hold the event this year," he said.