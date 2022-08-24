(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia cannot come to terms with the fact that NATO can be stationed on the territory of Ukraine, the decision to conduct a special operation was taken as a preventive measure so that the West could not attack Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

On Wednesday, Medvedev visited the Mulino training ground, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region, where he saw the training of military personnel of the Western Military District as part of the summer training period.

"We cannot reconcile ourselves to the fact that NATO will be stationed on the territory of Ukraine and the insane bosses ” these or the next ” it does not matter to us, in the end, the issue is not even today, they will decide, for example, to attack our territory, the same Crimea. That is why such a decision to conduct a preventive operation was made," he said during a conversation with the military.