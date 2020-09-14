UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Cannot Do More Than Has Been Done To Clarify Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Russia Cannot Do More Than Has Been Done to Clarify Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Russia cannot yet do more than has already been done to clarify the circumstances of the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia cannot yet do more than has already been done to clarify the circumstances of the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If we launched a criminal case today (but we do not have legal grounds for this yet, and that is why the Prosecutor General's Office requested legal assistance from the German side on August 27), what would have been done from the very beginning, when this happened? The pilot would be interviewed, the passengers of the plane, doctors. We would have learned what the doctors found out at the stage when Navalny was taken to the Omsk hospital, what drugs were used.

They would have interviewed those who spoke to him," the minister said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"And all this was done: we interviewed the five persons who accompanied him and participated in the events of the previous days before A. Navalny got on the plane; we interviewed those who were expecting a flight to Moscow from Tomsk and had a meal with him in a bar, found out what they ordered, what he drank. The sixth lady who accompanied him, as you know, escaped. They say it was she who handed the bottle to the German laboratory. All this has been done. Even if it were all called a 'criminal case,' we can not do more," he stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Drugs German Omsk Tomsk August Criminals All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Strengthening democracy collective obligation of w ..

1 minute ago

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-C ..

1 minute ago

Macron Welcomes Readiness of Both Parties in Ukrai ..

1 minute ago

African leagues: Esperance finish unbeaten, five i ..

1 minute ago

ATC awards 6 count death sentence to accused of Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Eight arrested, narcotics recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.