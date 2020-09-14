Russia Cannot Do More Than Has Been Done to Clarify Situation With Navalny - Lavrov

Russia cannot yet do more than has already been done to clarify the circumstances of the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia cannot yet do more than has already been done to clarify the circumstances of the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If we launched a criminal case today (but we do not have legal grounds for this yet, and that is why the Prosecutor General's Office requested legal assistance from the German side on August 27), what would have been done from the very beginning, when this happened? The pilot would be interviewed, the passengers of the plane, doctors. We would have learned what the doctors found out at the stage when Navalny was taken to the Omsk hospital, what drugs were used.

They would have interviewed those who spoke to him," the minister said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"And all this was done: we interviewed the five persons who accompanied him and participated in the events of the previous days before A. Navalny got on the plane; we interviewed those who were expecting a flight to Moscow from Tomsk and had a meal with him in a bar, found out what they ordered, what he drank. The sixth lady who accompanied him, as you know, escaped. They say it was she who handed the bottle to the German laboratory. All this has been done. Even if it were all called a 'criminal case,' we can not do more," he stressed.