UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Cannot Extradite Owner Of Ship Suspected Of Beirut Blast Involvement - Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Cannot Extradite Owner of Ship Suspected of Beirut Blast Involvement - Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia cannot extradite the owner and the captain of Rhosus, a ship which carried the explosive that detonated while in storage in Beirut port, Russian prosecutors said Friday.

The NNA news agency reported that Interpol issued an arrest warrant for the owner and captain of the ship as well as for a businessperson from Portugal, who inspected the storage in 2014.

"The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General did not receive any extradition requests from relevant foreign agencies regarding I. Grechuskin and [ship captain [Boris] Prokoshev. COnsidering that Grechushkin and Prokoshev are Russian citizens, they cannot be extradited to any country or be detained in Russia on the request of foreign agencies that ask for their extradition," the prosecutors' office said.

According to media reports, Rhosus, owned by Igor Grechushkin, was carrying ammonium nitrate from Batumi to Mozambique but had to make an unscheduled stop in Lebanon to deal with technical issues. After inspection, the port authority banned the vessel from going back to the sea. Grechushkin went bankrupt, so the crew had to spend about a year in Lebanon on their own. In 2014. ammonium nitrate was unloaded from the ship into a storage unit in the port.

The explosion rocked the port and the city on August 4 last year. More than 6,000 people were injured, 190 died. Hundreds of houses as well as power and water systems were damaged. Beirut remained under the state of emergency until September 19. The city then saw a series of anti-government rallies, which prompted the government to resign.

Related Topics

Injured Water Russia Died Batumi Beirut Portugal Lebanon Mozambique August September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

18 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

23 minutes ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

3 minutes ago

Govt completing projects to facilitate people: min ..

3 minutes ago

Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Over ..

3 minutes ago

Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corru ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.