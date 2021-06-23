Russia Cannot Fulfill All Foreign Demand for COVID Vaccines Right Now - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia is not able to fulfill all foreign demand for COVID-19 vaccines right now but will deliver on all promises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said that there are no risks of a shortage of vaccines inside Russia and mentioned that the domestic demand "is absolute priority" when asked about exports of vaccines to Argentina.

"It is on this priority that manufacturers and our departments are now concentrating. Indeed, it is not possible to satisfy absolutely all demand from abroad immediately, but after time all obligations will be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters.