UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Cannot Fulfill All Foreign Demand For COVID Vaccines Right Now - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Cannot Fulfill All Foreign Demand for COVID Vaccines Right Now - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia is not able to fulfill all foreign demand for COVID-19 vaccines right now but will deliver on all promises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said that there are no risks of a shortage of vaccines inside Russia and mentioned that the domestic demand "is absolute priority" when asked about exports of vaccines to Argentina.

"It is on this priority that manufacturers and our departments are now concentrating. Indeed, it is not possible to satisfy absolutely all demand from abroad immediately, but after time all obligations will be fulfilled," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Shortage Exports Russia Argentina All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

32 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

34 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

39 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.