UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Russia Cannot Give Up Under Pressure, Must Fight - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russia does not yield to foreign pressure and will fight for its interests as long as it takes, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Russia was simply put before this line. Either give it all up or fight. But as long as we have people like you and the guys who are next to you, of course, we can give up nothing. (We) must only fight. Only forward. Neatly. Calmly," he said speaking with soldiers of the southern military district.

During his meeting with soldiers, Putin also noted that there is still much space for improvement, including development and production of loitering ammunition, precision weapons and means of communication.

Additionally, the president stated that armed combat was inevitable under present circumstances, however, the active support of the people was essential and Russia could not live without it. Putin also urged soldiers to take care of themselves, if possible.

Putin visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District this morning where he talked to commanders and presented banners to army corps, including from Donetsk and Luhansk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the president also presented awards to servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special military operation.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

1 hour ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

1 hour ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

1 hour ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

1 hour ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.