Russia Cannot Guarantee Donbas Ceasefire Implementation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia cannot guarantee a comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas, since it is not a party to the conflict, but it will use influence to push for implementation of the previously reached agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The point is, Russia cannot guarantee a comprehensive ceasefire, Russia can only promote implementation of the previously reached agreements. Russia can use its influence.

I will stress once again that Russia is not a party to this conflict, and the ceasefire is a matter for the sides present at the separation line: the Ukrainian armed forces and the forces of the self-proclaimed republics that Ukraine does not recognize," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on a recent statement by Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral contact Group, who accused the Russian delegation of failing to support his initiative to ask Russia to act as a guarantor of the ceasefire implementation.