Russia Cannot Guarantee Safety Of Turkish Jets In Syria - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russia Cannot Guarantee Safety of Turkish Jets in Syria - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russia can no longer guarantee the safety of Turkish jets in Syria after the Syrian government closed Idlib airspace, the head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Sunday.

The Syrian government said earlier in the day it would treat any aircraft that ventures into the airspace over Syria's northwest, particularly Idlib, as a hostile target.

"Under these circumstances, the Russian military command cannot guarantee the safety of Turkish flights in Syria," Oleg Zhuravlyov told reporters at a news briefing.

