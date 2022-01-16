UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Have NATO Creeping Into Ukraine Anymore - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Russia Cannot Have NATO Creeping Into Ukraine Anymore - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russia cannot put up with NATO gradually making its way into the Ukrainian territory anymore, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"We have seen the gradual invasion of NATO into the Ukrainian territory with its infrastructure, with its instructors, with supplies of defensive and offensive weapons, teaching the Ukrainian military and so forth. That brought us to the red line, a situation where we couldn't tolerate it anymore," he said.

This threat to the Russian national security and European stability prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to propose security guarantees to NATO that would push its infrastructure back to the pre-1997 borders and preclude Ukraine from joining the bloc.

Peskov said the emphasis was on putting the guarantees on paper because oral promises did not stop NATO from moving into the post-Soviet space.

"When Germany was reunited and when the then-Soviet Union and the Soviet Union leader, Mr. Gorbachev, said OK to that, there was a promise by the American side. Unfortunately, not fixed in a legally binding guarantee document. But there was a guarantee that NATO would never expand its military infrastructure or political infrastructure eastwards," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Germany Oral Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

20 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

20 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.