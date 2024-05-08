Open Menu

Russia 'cannot' Investigate AFP Journalist's 2023 Killing In Ukraine: Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia could not investigate the killing of AFP journalist Arman Soldin from rocket fire almost one year ago in east Ukraine, noting he died in Kyiv-held territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AFP that, "Russia cannot carry out any investigation here," into the death of the 32-year-old video journalist, who was killed by Russian rocket fire on May 9, 2023.

Peskov said: "Here you probably have to somehow contact the Ukrainian side," saying he did not know the details of Soldin's work as a journalist.

The Kremlin spokesman added: "If I understand correctly, at the moment of his death he was on territory that was under the control of the Kyiv regime."

