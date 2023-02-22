UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Neglect UK, French Potential In Strategic Weapons - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia cannot neglect the potential of France and the UK in the field of strategic weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we will pay special attention to what line, what decisions London and Paris are taking in this area, which can no longer hypothetically be considered as some factors that are aloof from the Russian-American dialogue on nuclear arms control," Ryabkov told reporters, noting that "it is impossible to neglect the UK and French potential" in terms of military planning and situation analysis.

The countries' potentials will now be considered in conjunction with the potential of the United States, he added.

At the same time, the diplomat said that no contacts with France, the UK and the US on arms control are currently planned.

