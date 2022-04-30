UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Rely On West In Matters Of Strategic Importance - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia cannot rely on the West in matters of strategic importance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have already made the most important conclusion: we cannot rely on the West in anything, especially in the areas of the economy, technology, food, and other daily needs that are strategic," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The minister did not rule out the possibility of resuming relations, while stressing the importance of Russia's self-sufficiency.

"We will never say that we will not maintain relations with anyone. If people realize that they were gravely mistaken and were wrong, we will try to resume relations in the future. In any case, we must be self-sufficient in key areas for the life of our country," Lavrov concluded.

