UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Rely On West In Matters Of Strategic Importance - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russia Cannot Rely on West in Matters of Strategic Importance - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia cannot rely on the West in matters of strategic importance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have already made the most important conclusion: we cannot rely on the West in anything, especially in the areas of the economy, technology, food, and other daily needs that are strategic," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The minister did not rule out the possibility of resuming relations, while stressing the importance of Russia's self-sufficiency.

"We will never say that we will not maintain relations with anyone. If people realize that they were gravely mistaken and were wrong, we will try to resume relations in the future. In any case, we must be self-sufficient in key areas for the life of our country," Lavrov concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

26 minutes ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

26 minutes ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

34 minutes ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

34 minutes ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.