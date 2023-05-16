UrduPoint.com

Russia Cannot Return To CFE Treaty - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russia currently cannot return to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, no," Ryabkov told reporters when asked is it possible for Russia to return to the treaty.

It will be possible to discuss something when "the West abandons its hostile policy," the diplomat said, adding that there can be alternatives when the situation in the world changes.

