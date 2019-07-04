UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Cannot See US Readiness To Discuss New START Treaty Extension, New Deal - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russia Cannot See US Readiness to Discuss New START Treaty Extension, New Deal - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia cannot see the United States' readiness to discuss the extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty or negotiate a new agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published on Thursday.

Putin said in the interview that prospects of US-Russia cooperation in reducing strategic offensive weapons remained unclear.

"The New START treaty expires in early 2021. We cannot see the United States' readiness to discuss prolonging it or negotiating a new agreement," Putin argued.

"The destruction of the international security system began after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on missile defense. It was a cornerstone of the whole arms control system," the president pointed out.

Putin continued by suggesting a comparison between Russia's defense spending (standing at $48 billion) and the US expenditure, saying that it surpassed $700 billion.

"We have no intention to be engaged in such a race but we have to ensure our security ... We have repeatedly offered the United States to clarify questions on the INF Treaty but we have always faced rejection. As a result, the United States is currently taking the other agreement apart," Putin argued.

Later on Thursday, the Russian president is expected to pay a visit to Italy, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Putin is also expected to visit the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Italy United States From Agreement Race Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

7 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

7 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

7 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

7 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.