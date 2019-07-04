Russia Cannot See US Readiness to Discuss New START Treaty Extension, New Deal - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia cannot see the United States' readiness to discuss the extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty or negotiate a new agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper, published on Thursday.

Putin said in the interview that prospects of US-Russia cooperation in reducing strategic offensive weapons remained unclear.

"The New START treaty expires in early 2021. We cannot see the United States' readiness to discuss prolonging it or negotiating a new agreement," Putin argued.

"The destruction of the international security system began after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on missile defense. It was a cornerstone of the whole arms control system," the president pointed out.

Putin continued by suggesting a comparison between Russia's defense spending (standing at $48 billion) and the US expenditure, saying that it surpassed $700 billion.

"We have no intention to be engaged in such a race but we have to ensure our security ... We have repeatedly offered the United States to clarify questions on the INF Treaty but we have always faced rejection. As a result, the United States is currently taking the other agreement apart," Putin argued.

Later on Thursday, the Russian president is expected to pay a visit to Italy, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Putin is also expected to visit the Vatican for talks with Pope Francis.