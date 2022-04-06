UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia cannot be excluded from the UN Security Council, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with MSNBC.

"The Security Council was created as a product of the creation of the UN after World War II. They are a member of the Security Council. That's a fact. We can't change that fact," Thomas-Greenfield said.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a speech before the UN Security Council, where Russia as a permanent member has the veto right, suggested that the council dissolve itself or exclude Russia.

The participation of the Russian Federation in the UN Security Council as a permanent member is spelled out in Article 23 of the organization's Charter.

Thus, to exclude Russia from the Security Council, an amendment to the UN Charter would be needed. According to the UN Charter, amendments require the signature of all permanent members of the Security Council. Russia has the right to veto such a proposal.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.