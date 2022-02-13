UrduPoint.com

Russia Capable Of Expressing Position To Foreign Partners - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that there is no lack of means in Russia for communicating the country's position to foreign partners.

Earlier this week, the Russian foreign ministry said that Russian officials will skip the Munich security conference this year, noting that the annual conference is progressively "losing inclusiveness and objectivity."

"There is no deficit in Russia to express a position.  (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's any speech in any format immediately gathers the interest of absolutely everyone in the world.

This continues to be the case and is absolutely natural. Therefore, there is no deficit in this regard," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Putin's landmark speech at the Munich security conference in 2007 was not aggressive but constructive, and warned the West about looming problems.

During the speech, the Russian leader urged Western countries to give up on the idea of building a unipolar world, which he branded as a typical aspect of "Cold War bloc thinking."

