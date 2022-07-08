MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia is able to guarantee the energy security of Europe and prevent sky-high bills for EU citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Canada to resolve the issue with the turbine for Nord Stream, asking to send the turbine to Germany, and not to Russia, if this was a legal question for Ottawa.

"We completely reject any hints or direct statements that the Russian side is using gas or oil as a weapon of political pressure. This is not the case. Russia is consistently fulfilling all its obligations, and Russia is still able to guarantee the full energy security of Europe. And Russia is able to guarantee the prevention of sky-high bills for electricity and heat, which taxpayers in European countries are now receiving," Peskov told reporters.