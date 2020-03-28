UrduPoint.com
Russia Capable Of Producing Sufficient Number Of COVID-19 Tests - Health Minister

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Russian Health Ministry does not see any shortage in production capacities to make as many tests for coronavirus disease diagnostics as necessary, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"As for test systems, additional production facilities have been deployed today. One of the companies launched additional production of up to 50,000 tests per day.

Yesterday, another company that will produce up to 300,000 tests per day received a registration certificate from Roszdravnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare]. We do not see shortages of production capacity today," Murashko said.

Murashko stated that more than 30 million medical masks had been made available in Russia, adding that four-layer gauze masks could protect a person against coronavirus infection.

As of Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in Russia is 1,264 confirmed cases in 62 regions.

