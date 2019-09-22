UrduPoint.com
Russia Capable Of Resisting US Despite Large Difference In Defense Budgets - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Russia Capable of Resisting US Despite Large Difference in Defense Budgets - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that his country was capable of effectively resisting the United States, although the latter had a much bigger military budget and a greater number of bases across the world.

"Not only can, but Russia is already resisting the United States thanks to our science, industry, projects. Moreover, we do not compete with them on all fronts. If you study the military budget of the United States in details, you'll see that huge amounts of money is spent on various military bases located across the world," Shoigu said in an interview with the Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper.

According to Shoigu, the money spent by Washington on the mission in Afghanistan equals Russia's yearly defense budget.

The minister added that the United States was spending huge sums on private military companies and air carrier groups, while Russia only focused on developing means to counter the groups posing a potential threat to the national security.

