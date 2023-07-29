(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Troops of Russia's Western Military District have captured the first Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the Krasnyi Lyman direction in a battle with the Ukrainian military, a Russian serviceman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Two (CV90) IFVs of Ukrainian armed forces 'jumped out' at our stronghold and started firing. One vehicle was hit by an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) when approaching our positions. The commander of the vehicle was killed by a cumulative jet of the grenade, the rest of the crew fled. There were no infantry troops in the vehicle.

The second IFV drove away," the serviceman said.

This is the first such trophy taken by the Russian military in the combat zone, he added. The abandoned vehicle was later dragged to the rear. The captured CV90 IFV was produced in 2018, according to the serial number, the soldier told Sputnik.

The Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) is an IFV produced by Sweden since 1993. Sweden has over 500 of these vehicles in service. In February, Stockholm said it would supply Kiev with 50 CV90s. On July 7, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the vehicles had arrived in Ukraine and were ready for combat.