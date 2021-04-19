UrduPoint.com
Russia, CAR To Boost Trade, Cooperation On Joint Projects - Russian Export Center

Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:12 PM

The Central African Republic (CAR) and Russia have a mutual interest in cooperating on increasing Russian exports and launching major joint investment projects, the Russian Export Center stated on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Central African Republic (CAR) and Russia have a mutual interest in cooperating on increasing Russian exports and launching major joint investment projects, the Russian Export Center stated on Monday.

Dmitry Prokhorenko, director for foreign network development of the Russian Export Center (REC JSC), confirmed that Moscow was looking into strengthening its ties with African countries, including the CAR.

"REC JSC is interested in expanding the supply of Russian goods to the countries in Central Africa, including the CAR. Taking into account the significant population growth, intensive economic integration processes, vast domestic markets, and a number of ambitious infrastructure projects planned by the countries in the region, Russian companies may show interest in undertaking joint economic projects," he said.

In 2020, Russian exports to the CAR, excluding energy and resources, were estimated at $2.3 million, down 8%. The total amount reached $3 million, Prokhorenko said. He stressed that increased investment of Russian companies into joint projects with the car will allow the doubling of commodity exports.

On Saturday, Pascal Bida Koyagbele, CAR's minister of strategic investment, stated that the country is interested in cooperation with Russia on joint projects in the agricultural, mining, construction and infrastructure sectors during his working visit to Moscow.

