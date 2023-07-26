Open Menu

Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned On Sidelines Of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday that car President Faustin Archange Touadera is flying to Russia to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, and a top-level bilateral meeting is scheduled.

"CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is arriving in Russia; we are expecting him on Wednesday. A top-level bilateral meeting, of course, is planned, as well as the participation in other events, which heads of state are expected to attend," Bikantov said.

The ambassador added that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.

